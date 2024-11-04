Two candidates, 244m voters and 7 swing states: US elections 2024 by numbers

WASHINGTON – The United States election 2024 (US Elections 2024) can be analyzed through various numerical aspects, including swing states, Electoral College votes, candidates across the ballot, and millions of potential voters.

Two

A number of independent candidates participated, with Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. notably attracting significant media attention.

Ultimately, the presidential contest presents a binary decision, as the two principal candidates from the major parties – Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump – aim to lead a divided nation.

Five

November 5 marks election day, which is traditionally observed on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

Seven

There are seven swing states, which do not distinctly favor either party, making them competitive territories.

Both Ms. Harris and Mr. Trump are actively engaging voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, focusing their campaign strategies in these areas to secure a win.

In a closely contested election, a mere handful of votes in any of these states could determine the final result.

34 and 435

On election day, voters will not only select the next president but will also refresh the composition of the US Congress.

Thirty-four Senate seats and all 435 positions in the House of Representatives are available for election.

Members of the House serve two-year terms, with Republicans currently holding the majority, while Ms. Harris’ Democrats are aiming for a shift in power.

In the Senate, 34 out of 100 seats are contested for six-year terms, with Republicans seeking to reclaim the slim Democratic majority.

538

The Electoral College, an indirect system of universal suffrage that governs presidential elections in the United States, comprises 538 electors.

Each state is allocated a different number of electors, determined by the sum of its elected representatives in the House, which varies based on population, plus two senators per state.

For instance, rural Vermont has only three electoral votes, whereas populous California boasts 54.

In total, there are 538 electors distributed across the 50 states.