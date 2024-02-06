US monitoring electoral process in Pakistan

22.9 C
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department, has said that the United States monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process. Emphasizing the importance of a democratic and inclusive process, Patel conveyed the U.S. stance on fostering broad participation while upholding fundamental rights.

 

“We’re continuing to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations,” Patel stated during the press briefing.

The U.S. government expressed concerns regarding incidents of violence, restrictions on media freedom, and infringements on freedom of expression, including internet freedom. Patel underscored the significance of a peaceful atmosphere for assembly and association, calling for a process free from fear, violence, or intimidation.

“Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future,” Patel concluded, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to supporting a democratic and transparent electoral process in Pakistan.

