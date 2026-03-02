US embassy in Islamabad issues security alert for its citizens 

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad has issued a security alert for its citizens amid protest calls after Ali Khamenei’s assassination.

The US embassy, in its alert, said it is monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations outside US diplomatic facilities in Pakistan.

The embassy noted protests at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, along with calls for additional demonstrations at the embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate General in Peshawar.

US authorities have advised American citizens in Pakistan to closely follow local media coverage and exercise heightened personal security precautions. The guidance includes remaining aware of surroundings, avoiding large gatherings and ensuring enrolment in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme (STEP) is up to date.

We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at U.S. Embassy Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar. We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and… — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 1, 2026

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Sunday against US and Israeli strikes that martyred Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with violent clashes outside the US Consulate in Karachi, leaving multiple dead and dozens injured.

Demonstrations were also held in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, where protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, who on several occasions resorted to shelling to disperse the crowds. Authorities in Islamabad imposed Section 144 and blocked routes leading to the red zone.