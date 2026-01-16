US Embassy issues message over suspension of Immigrant visa

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Islamabad issued a statement on Friday regarding the suspension of immigrant visas, ARY News reported.

The message clarified that the suspension applies only to the issuance of immigrant visas and does not affect non-immigrant visa applications.

Furthermore, the policy will not apply to tourists, students, skilled workers, or their families.

According to the US Embassy, the Donald Trump administration is focusing on the protection of the American public by ensuring the highest standards of verification and vetting for visa applications.

The suspension of immigrant visa issuance will take effect on January 21 and will remain in place until the verification and checking processes for new applications are completed.

The Trump Administration is focused on protecting the American people by upholding the highest standards of screening and vetting of visa applicants. Effective January 21, the Department of State is pausing issuance to all immigrant visa applicants from selected countries,… pic.twitter.com/T7VwxwjVOL — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) January 16, 2026

Earlier on January 14, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is suspending processing for immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, as part of Washington’s intensifying immigration crackdown.

The pause, which will impact applicants from countries including Somalia, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Yemen, Thailand and Brazil, will begin on January 21, the spokesperson said. It does not affect visitor visas.

The memo outlining the suspension, which was first reported by Fox News, directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures.

“The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates,” the department said in a post on X. ”

Trump has pursued a sweeping immigration crackdown since returning to office in January. His administration has aggressively prioritized immigration enforcement, sending federal agents to major U.S. cities and sparking violent confrontations with both migrants and U.S. citizens.

The State Department has revoked more than 100,000 visas since Trump took office, it said on Monday. The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

Countries affected by the US visa suspension include:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

In November, Trump had vowed to “permanently pause” migration from all “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.