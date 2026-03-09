US Embassy restricts staff movement in Pakistan over security concerns

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert ahead of large religious processions expected across the country.

In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy said that the movement of US government personnel in Pakistan will be restricted starting 12:00 pm on March 10 due to security concerns linked to major public gatherings.

Attention U.S. Citizens: Security Alert

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar are monitoring planned large-scale religious processions across Pakistan. Beginning March 10 at 12:00 p.m., the movements of all U.S. personnel… pic.twitter.com/JPVybO2plC — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 9, 2026

The embassy advised US citizens in Pakistan to avoid large crowds, religious processions, and demonstrations, warning that such events could lead to road closures, traffic disruptions, and possible interruptions in mobile and internet services.

Despite the restrictions, the American said it will continue providing citizen services in Islamabad. However, consular services at the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore will remain suspended.

The embassy further urged US nationals to remain vigilant, keep identification documents with them at all times, and stay informed through local media updates.

It also advised Americans to carefully consider their personal security and follow instructions from local authorities during the period of heightened security.

US Embassy in Islamabad cancels all visa appointments

Earlier, the American Embassy in Islamabad has canceled all visa appointments scheduled from March 9 to March 13, ARY News reported.

According to the US Embassy, both immigrant and non-immigrant applicants will be assigned new appointment dates via email.

Meanwhile, routine and emergency consular services for US citizens will continue as usual, the embassy confirmed.

However, consular services at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore will remain suspended until further notice.