Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Web Desk

US envoy Donald Bloom meets FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Foreign Office – Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US envoy Donald Bloom discussed bilateral ties, regional and global matters and the issues of rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Pakistan.

FM Bilawal thanked the United States for the assistance to the flood victims on the occasion of his meeting with the US envoy.

They also discussed the advancement of mutual relations. They agreed on further increase in trade relations between the two countries.

FM Bilawal and Bloom reaffirmed the widening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US.

