Thursday, January 12, 2023
type here...
HomeInternational
Raja Mohsin Ijaz

US expands visa interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens

test

ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Pakistan has expanded interview waiver eligibility for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi.

“All Pakistani citizens, regardless of age, whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate,” the US embassy said in a statement.

Previously, only Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older were eligible to participate.

Additionally, interview waiver eligibility for student and petition-based work visa applicants who have previously held a US visa is also extended through 2023.

The expansion of interview waiver eligibility is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens.

As required by U.S. law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications.

Comments

Raja Mohsin Ijaz

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.