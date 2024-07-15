web analytics
US express concern over ban on PTI in Pakistan

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed concerns regarding the potential ban on a political party – PTI – in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Miller expressed that the US is concerned about any move to ban a political party in Pakistan. “The ban on a political party is a cause for concern,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of reviewing government statements on the issue, noting that this marks the beginning of a complicated political process.

READ: PTI to be banned, decides fed govt

Miller reiterated the US stance on supporting the rule of law in Pakistan and condemned political violence in any country, including Pakistan.

“We want to see respect for democratic principles, fundamental human rights, and democratic rights,” he added, advocating for the peaceful observance of constitutional democratic principles in Pakistan.

Highlighting the broader principles of democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression, Miller stressed the significance of the rule of law and equal justice.

“Human rights and freedom of expression should be respected in Pakistan,” he stated.

