US express concern over ban on PTI in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed concerns regarding the potential ban on a political party – PTI – in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Miller expressed that the US is concerned about any move to ban a political party in Pakistan. “The ban on a political party is a cause for concern,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of reviewing government statements on the issue, noting that this marks the beginning of a complicated political process.

Miller reiterated the US stance on supporting the rule of law in Pakistan and condemned political violence in any country, including Pakistan.

“We want to see respect for democratic principles, fundamental human rights, and democratic rights,” he added, advocating for the peaceful observance of constitutional democratic principles in Pakistan.

Highlighting the broader principles of democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression, Miller stressed the significance of the rule of law and equal justice.

“Human rights and freedom of expression should be respected in Pakistan,” he stated.