US expresses ‘confidence’ in economic policies of Pakistan’s govt

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the incumbent Pakistan’s government for bringing “economic sustainability” to the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the expression was made by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views over areas of common interest and discussed ways to further enhance their existing bilateral relations.

Both countries also appreciated their deep rooted historic and durable bilateral relations in economic and trade realms.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar updated the Ambassador about the staff-level agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and economic policies of the government to set the economy on the path from stability to growth.

Dar appreciated the support and cooperation of the United States (US) and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the country.

Meanwhile, Donald Blome extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan signed $3 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the conclusion of staff-level agreement.

As per details, the government of Pakistan and IMF $3 billion staff-level agreement was signed in a ceremony held in Lahore.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were present at the ceremony

International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that a “Stand-By Arrangement” between the global money lender with Pakistan has been reached successfully.

IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter along with his team maintained continuous communication with Pakistani authorities and completed the agreement through virtual negotiation.

The final approval of this agreement will be given by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected to take place in mid-July. After this approval, Pakistan can receive a loan of $3 billion.