US foiled plot to kill Sikh activist, raised it with India: report

The United States (US) authorities thwarted the plot to assassinate the New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and issued a warning notice to the Indian government, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing international media reports.

According to the report, the authorities in the United States of America (USA) had issued a warning to the Indian government for allegedly being involved in plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader in the USA.

Gurpatwant Singh, an American and Canadian Citizen is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based group that is part of a movement pushing for an independent Sikh state called “Khalistan”.

Earlier, the US authorities informed some ‘allies’ about the plot following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist killed in Vancouver in June.

In September, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” linking New Delhi to Nijjar’s fatal shooting.

One person familiar with the situation said the US protest was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-profile state visit to Washington in June.