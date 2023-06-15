US govt has nothing to do with Pakistan’s political affairs: State Dept spox

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller clarified that the United States government has nothing to do with Pakistan’s political affairs, ARY News reported.

In a press briefing today, Matthew Miller said that the US has always urged all governments to respect journalists and the role of independent media. He added that independent media has an important role in democratic societies.

The State Department spokesperson said Pakistani journalists should be allowed to work freely. He added that independent media spread awareness among the people for making better decisions besides strengthening democracy by holding government officials accountable.

Miller said Pakistani politics is the internal matter of the Pakistani nationals who can take their own decisions in accordance with the Constitution.

He reiterated that the US had already rejected baseless allegations levelled by the head of a political party and the country has nothing to do with Pakistani politics.

Earlier, the US State Department spokesperson asserted that the United States is aware of military trials of civilians after May 9 incidents.

On May 9, military installations including Corps Commanders House Lahore came under attack following the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

In a press briefing, Matthew Miller urged Pakistani officials to respect the democratic norms and the rule of law in accordance with the Constitution. He added that the US is in contact with the Pakistani top officials for the maintenance of human rights and law.

The US State Department spokesperson said that the United States has always prioritised the maintenance of law, the protection of journalists and human rights.

Regarding the Russian oil purchases, Miller clarified that every country has right to take decisions in accordance with its energy needs. He added that Russian oil was sold at very low prices compared to the global market rates.

The Russian oil price was dropped due to the limitations imposed by the US and its allies which deprived Russia of an additional $100 billion revenue which could be spent in the Ukraine war.

He further clarified that the US had not imposed any restrictions on Russian oil exports.