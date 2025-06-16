US House Speaker Johnson postpones trip to Israel

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday he has postponed his planned trip to Israel to address its parliament on June 22 because of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, (Knesset) Speaker (Amir) Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset. We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican and staunch supporter of Israel, had announced his plan for the trip on June 11 as Israel pressed on with its military campaign in Gaza launched in response to a deadly incursion into Israel led by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Friday that wiped out the top echelon of Iran’s military command and damaged its nuclear sites, and says the campaign will continue to escalate with the stated goal of eliminating Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran insists its nuclear program is civilian, not military.

The U.S. State Department earlier on Monday raised its travel advisory, opens new tab for Israel to Level 4, the highest, and warned U.S. citizens not to travel there due to “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.”