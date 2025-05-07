US urges ‘India-Pakistan talks’ to defuse situation

Washington: The United States is closely monitoring the prevailing situation after India carried out airstrikes on five locations in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely,” Rubio wrote on his official X timeline.

He echoed the sentiments of the US President Donald Trump, who earlier had expressed the hope that the situation would end quickly.

“I echo the US President’s comments earlier today (Tuesday) that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” he added.

According to the White House, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with his counterparts from India and Pakistan, encouraging both sides to engage in discussions to settle an escalating military confrontation.

“He is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation,” said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement, after India carried out air strikes on Pakistani soil.

Meanwhile, China expressed regret and concern over Indian strikes on Pakistan, urging both sides to show restraint in response to a major escalation between its nuclear-armed neighbours.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of 26 Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.

China, which shares land borders with both countries and is a close ally of Pakistan, said it expressed “regret over India’s military action this morning” and said it was “concerned about the current developments”.

“India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved apart, and they are also China’s neighbours,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“China opposes all forms of terrorism,” they said.

“We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation,” the spokesperson added.