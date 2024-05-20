US issues statement over deaths of Ebrahim Raisi, others

WASHINGTON DC: The United States (US) on Monday issued a statement over the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others in a helicopter crash, ARY News reported.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The spokesman said that as Iran selected a new president, the US reaffirmed its support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the crash.

Secretary Austin added that the cause of the accident is not yet known and that Iran is conducting an investigation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Embassy of Iran here to condole the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the martyrdom of my brother, President of Iran, Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash,” the prime minister said during his visit.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this time of sorrow and grief.

“Our sympathies and prayers are with the family members of the martyrs and the people of Iran.”

PM Shehbaz said Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was a brilliant scholar and a visionary leader. “Today, Pakistan has lost a friend like Dr Raisi, a sincere brother with high qualities.”

PM Shehbaz said that his services to his own nation as well as to the strengthening of Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation would always be remembered.

He said President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan last month helped further strengthen bilateral relations. May Allah grant the departed souls a high place in paradise, the prime minister prayed.