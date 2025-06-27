US issues stern warning to Green Card holders

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a fresh warning to green card holders and visa recipients regarding strict compliance with American laws.

In a post on X, USCIS stated that green cards and visas may be revoked if an individual is found violating U.S. laws.

“Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected. If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the U.S.,” the agency warned.

Earlier, The United States said it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.

President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation campaign in US history and curb immigration, mainly from Latin American nations.

The order affects around 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who came to the United States under a scheme launched in October 2022 by Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden and expanded in January the following year.

They will lose their legal protection 30 days after the Department of Homeland Security’s order is published in the Federal Register, which is scheduled Tuesday.