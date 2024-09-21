US companies to hire thousands of workers

web analytics
Reuters
U.S. companies from Target and Macy’s to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the all-important holiday season.

Retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this holiday season than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending heading into the shopping period, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Here is a list of companies that have announced hiring plans for this holiday season:

Company Hiring plans – Hiring plans – 2023

2024

Target 100,000 100,000

Macy’s 31,500 full and 38,000 full and

part-time part-time seasonal

employees workers

Bath & Body 32,700 32,500

Works

United Parcel 125,000 100,000

Services

1-800-Flowers. 8,000 8,000

