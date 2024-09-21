US companies to hire thousands of workers

U.S. companies from Target and Macy’s to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the all-important holiday season.
Retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this holiday season than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending heading into the shopping period, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Here is a list of companies that have announced hiring plans for this holiday season:
Company Hiring plans – Hiring plans – 2023
2024
Target 100,000 100,000
Macy’s 31,500 full and 38,000 full and
part-time part-time seasonal
employees workers
Bath & Body 32,700 32,500
Works
United Parcel 125,000 100,000
Services
1-800-Flowers. 8,000 8,000