United States Terms Khalistan Movement a “Free Speech” Issue

In a significant development, the United States has characterized the Khalistan issue as a matter of Freedom of Speech, underscoring the fundamental importance of the First Amendment in allowing individuals to express themselves and gather peacefully.

This statement has raised eyebrows in India, where the government has consistently voiced concerns about the presence of Sikh separatist groups operating outside the country. These groups have played a pivotal role in sustaining the Khalistan movement, advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state separate from India.

Addressing the issue, State Department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel remarked, “We’re not going to comment on the unofficial referendum. What I will just say is that, broadly across the board, individuals have the right to freedoms of speech, right to peacefully assemble in the United States, all of which are in line with our First Amendment protections and adherence, of course, to any appropriate federal and local regulations.”

This stance by the United States can bring more stress for Indian government, which has expressed deep concerns regarding Sikh separatist activities and their potential impact on domestic security.

Furthermore, the State Department spokesperson reiterated concerns about tensions between India and Canada, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau. “The U.S. government continues to maintain close communication with its Canadian counterparts, urging cooperation from the Indian government to aid in the Canadian investigation”.

Vedant Patel also commented on Pakistan’s recent decision to evict illegal Afghan refugees from its territory. He acknowledged Pakistan’s crucial role as a partner in the resettlement of Afghan refugees, particularly during the recent crisis in Afghanistan. This reaffirmed the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in addressing humanitarian issues in the region.