US lauds Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism

WASHINGTON: United States (US) lauded the efforts of Pakistan to combat terrorism as the country has made many sacrifices against terrorism, ARY News reported.

The US State Department spokesperson said that Pakistan has suffered from huge losses in the fight against terrorism and the US is in contact with Pakistan on matters related to combating terrorism.

The State Department spox reiterated that the US does not want Afghanistan to again become a safe haven for terrorists as no country should suffer the losses caused by terrorism, he added.

Yesterday, the United States (US) urged Pakistan to expand and prioritize economic reforms as Pakistan seeks to clinch a fresh International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Read more: US urges Pakistan to prioritize economic reforms

“Pakistan has made progress to stabilize its economy, and we support its efforts to manage its daunting debt burden,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“We encourage the government to prioritize and expand economic reforms to address its economic challenges. Our support for the country’s economic success is unwavering, and we will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical agreements, as well as through our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities of our bilateral relationship.”

Speaking about remarks made by Indian defense minister, Miller said: “The United States is not going to get in the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue.”