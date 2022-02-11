US man arrested for driving with live alligator in his car

A US man has got arrested for driving with a live alligator in the car and was charged, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday when officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched to a report of a man driving in Anderson, North California, under influence.

The cops located the described vehicle and arrested a man named Tyler Watson, 29-year-old for violating a probation order. However, the situation took a bizarre turn when Waston told the cops he had an alligator in his vehicle.

Later, the policemen called the Animal Control Officers and a Game Warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who rushed to the scene and took possession of the reptile.

The snout bound alligator was found on the footwell of the passenger seat of the vehicle and there were plastic bottles and food wrappers all around.

Luckily, the recovered reptile was a baby and was not a threat to anyone.

The US man said that the alligator belonged to one of his friends, who was reportedly arrested a week ago.

The offender was taken into custody at the Shasta County Jail. The police said he was likely to face additional charges of unlawful possession of an alligator.

