US never asked Pakistan to leave CPEC, says Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan said that the US has never asked Pakistan to leave China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported.

In an interview with ARY News Masood Khan said that the US helped Pakistan during the recent economic crisis.

He said that the US not only helped the flood affectees but also urged the UK, France, Japan and Gulf countries to assist Pakistan in tough times.

The ambassador that the weapons worth $ 7 billion which were left by the US in Afghanistan are now used against Pakistan. The modern weapons are now in the hands of TTP and Daesh and Pakistan needs modern and latest weapons to counter these terrorist groups. The US has also agreed to provide modern ammunition to Pakistan.

He warned that the terrorist groups in Afghanistan are not only a threat to Pakistan but to US too and the regional countries could also be affected by the destabilization in the war-torn country.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan is ready for talks with India on all issues including the Kashmir dispute and the US has to bring India to the negotiation table. Solving the Kashmir dispute is the US’s responsibility, he added.

Earlier, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not merely a collection of different projects but a symbol of prosperity and shared development.

He said, “Over the last ten years, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had emerged as a bedrock of Pakistan’s socio-economic trajectory, helping to end crippling energy shortages, building high-quality infrastructure, and promoting connectivity and integration not only within the country’s various regions but also with the neighboring countries.”