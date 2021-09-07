US nurse makes chandelier out of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials

A nurse in the United States (US) created a beautiful chandelier, called the ‘Light of Appreciation’ out of used COVID-19 vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, a nurse working with Boulder County Public Health, used empty Covid vaccine vials to show her appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who helped in vaccinating the residents of Boulder County.

Thanking Weiss for sharing her artwork with the community, the Boulder County Public Health wrote on its official Facebook page, “One of our talented Public Health Nurses, Laura Weiss, created this gorgeous piece of art using empty COVID vaccine vials.”

Talking to US news TV, Weiss said she was a retired nurse and had been asked by Boulder County Public Health to assist in vaccination. “I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty vaccine vials that were otherwise going to be wasted, and I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them.”

Weiss added that she wanted to do something with light since she felt that it had been a dark and challenging year for many. Netizens appreciated her creativity and were left mesmerised by its beauty.