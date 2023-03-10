US offers mediation between Pakistan, India for resolving disputes

WASHINGTON: US supports a constructive dialogue between Pakistan and India, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

It’s for Islamabad and New Delhi to decide on the nature of that dialogue, the US State Department official said while briefing the newsmen.

Price said US is ready to play its role if both countries agree. “Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can,” Price was quoted as saying.

It is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which Pakistan and India engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, and meaningful diplomacy between Pakistan and India, in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that strong trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the United States are the need of the hour.

During the press briefing, Ned Price said that a ministerial meeting on trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States is underway in Washington.

