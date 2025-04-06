Senior US officials to visit Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD: A senior US official, Eric Meyer, visit Pakistan to lead an interagency delegation to Islamabad from April 8-10, 2025, ARY News reported quoting US State Department.

According to US State Department, Meyer will meet with senior Pakistani officials to promote US interests in the critical minerals sector and explore opportunities for American businesses during his visit.

The visit is part of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, where Meyer will engage with Pakistani officials to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Discussions will also focus on counterterrorism cooperation, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration in this area.

The US delegation will comprise representatives from various agencies, and the visit aims to advance US interests in Pakistan’s minerals sector. Meyer’s visit is a continuation of the US-Pakistan partnership, with a focus on deepening economic and security cooperation.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has announced the formation of a high-level delegation to engage in discussions with the United States following the imposition of U.S. tariffs.

The delegation aims to address the impact of U.S. tariffs on Pakistan by negotiating trade solutions.

During a press conference, Finance Minister Aurangzeb revealed that a steering committee and working group have been established to prepare a comprehensive response to the U.S. tariffs.

These groups will soon present their findings to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The delegation will focus on negotiating with U.S. officials to mitigate the impact of the tariffs while exploring avenues for economic collaboration.

The finance minister emphasized that while the tariffs pose challenges, they also offer opportunities for Pakistan to strengthen its trade relations with the United States.

However, he clarified that no special package for local industries is currently under consideration.