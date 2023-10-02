United States Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack in Pakistan, Pledges Continued Counterterrorism Cooperation

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller expressed the United States’ condemnation of the deadly suicide attack in Pakistan during a press conference.

When asked by ARY News correspondent about the US’s approach to targeting terrorists in Afghanistan, he responded with heartfelt sympathy for the victims of the attack.

“Pakistanis have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. They deserve to practice their faith without fear. We offer condolences to families who lost loved ones and a speedy recovery to those who are injured,” he remarked.

Regarding counterterrorism cooperation, Miller stated, “We cooperate with Pakistan in a range of multilateral fora on issues, including terroristic designations and global strategies to defeat terrorist groups.” He highlighted previous high-level counterterrorism dialogues and the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in areas such as border security and terrorist financing.

ARY News correspondent also inquired about Secretary Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Indian counterpart concerning the assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Miller revealed that Secretary Blinken had discussed this matter with the Indian Foreign Minister and emphasized their coordination with Canadian authorities.

“We remain in close coordination with our Canadian colleagues on this question. We have engaged with the Indian government on a number of occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada’s investigation,” Miller stated.

When asked about India’s response to the US’s request for cooperation with Canada, Miller concluded, “I will let the Indian Government speak for themselves, and I will speak for the United States government, urging cooperation.”