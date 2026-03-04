US orders non-emergency consular staff to leave Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman

Washington: The US Department of State has ordered non-emergency consular staff at several US missions in the Middle East and South Asia to depart, citing “security concerns” amid the ongoing military conflict with Iran.

On Wednesday, the State Department ordered non-emergency personnel from US consulates in the cities of Karachi and Lahore and their families to leave Pakistan due to security concerns.

“The Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and the family members of US government personnel from US Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks,” the US embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

The embassy added that there has been no change in the operational status of the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Saudi Arabia, Oman

The US State Department has also given its non-emergency personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia and Oman permission to leave, the US embassies in both Gulf states said Tuesday. The decision comes as Iran launches retaliatory strikes in response to US-Israeli air raids.

The department “authorized non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave” Saudi Arabia and Oman “due to safety risks,” the US embassies in Riyadh and Muscat said in advisories on their websites.

Oman, which played a mediation role in talks between the United States and Iran, has called for a ceasefire in the war, while Riyadh has condemned Iranian salvos, including an attack on the US embassy in Riyadh which forced it to close on Tuesday.

Cyprus

The State Department has also authorized the departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from Cyprus, the US Embassy said on Wednesday.

The department “authorized non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Cyprus due to the safety risks.”