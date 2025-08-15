US-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue to help form joint strategy: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said that the US-Pakistan counterterrorism dialogue would help devise a joint strategy to combat terrorism.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and the Federal Interior Secretary also attended the meeting. LoGerfo congratulated Naqvi and the people of Pakistan on the country’s 79th Independence Day.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan–US cooperation, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism, border security, and counter-narcotics. They also discussed ways to enhance intelligence sharing and operational coordination.

Interior Minister Naqvi welcomed the US decision to designate the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, terming it a commendable step. He expressed hope that enhanced bilateral cooperation would produce concrete results in the fight against terrorism, adding that counterterrorism dialogue will help in creating a joint strategy.

He also stressed that transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation remain central to the bilateral relationship, and termed the dialogue an important opportunity to advance ties in multiple areas.

Gregory LoGerfo, acknowledging Pakistan’s geo-strategic importance, expressed condolences over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks and reaffirmed US support for Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.