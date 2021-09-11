You can now get $1,300 for watching horror films

A United States company named FinanceBuzz is paying over $1,000 to just watch horror movies.

According to a foreign news agency, the employee – after landing the job – will be told to watch 13 horror flicks and get their heart rates recorded.

Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle are the 13 movies that need to be seen after landing the job.

The position called “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” record the heartbeats of the viewer.

A selected employee will be earning $1,300 and will receive a Fitbit which records the heart rate. Moreover, a $50 gift card will be given for the employee to get his expenses on the movies covered.

The organization believes the genre is the highest-earning regardless how much money is spent to get the projects complete.

“More often than not, horror movies are scary because of their story… not the budget of the production studio,” they stated. “Some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well-known franchises.”

After watching the movies, the selected candidate will then have to rank the movies according to their budget size’s predictions.

The selected candidate will get started from October 9 and has to complete it by October 18. Only US citizens with the age of 18 and above will be considered for the job.