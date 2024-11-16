web analytics
US plane hit by gunfire on Dallas runway: aviation agency

WASHINGTON: A Southwest Airlines plane was hit by gunfire while taking off from an airport in the US city of Dallas on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“While taxiing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was reportedly struck by gunfire near the cockpit,” a statement on the FAA’s website said.

“The Boeing 737-800 returned to the gate, where passengers deplaned.”

The incident happened at around 8:30 pm Friday (0230 GMT Saturday), with the flight headed from Dallas, Texas, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

There were no reported injuries, according to a statement from Dallas Love Field Airport on social media platform X.

