US raises concerns over social media restrictions in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has raised concerns over the restrictions on social media in Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting State Department.

During a press briefing, Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, emphasized the importance of a transparent investigation into irregularities observed during the Pakistan general elections 2024.

However, he said that the US would not make any comment on the coalition government in Pakistan as the formation of a coalition between political parties is Pakistan’s internal matter.

Furthermore, Miller reiterated the need to uphold freedom of speech and ensure immediate access to social media for its citizens.

The statement came after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) finally reached an agreement on forming a government in Centre as both parties have agreed on a ‘power-sharing formula’ following days of negotiations.

“PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number and [now] we are in a position to form the government in Centre,” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidates and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to achieve a simple majority to form government in the Centre.

He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.