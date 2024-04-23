US reacts over Iran President’s Pakistan visit, trade agreements

WASHINGTON: The United States has advised the importance of caution about the risk of sanctions for those considering trade agreements with Iran.

The spokesperson of the US Department of State in response to inquiries about Pakistan-Iran trade agreements, emphasized that the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market and one of its biggest investors.

“We have also been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years. Pakistan’s economic success is in both of our interest, and we look forward to continuing our partnership,” he said.

However, he advised caution to those considering trade deals with Iran, citing the potential threat of sanctions.

In the statement, the spokesperson cautioned against doing business with Tehran, which did not specifically mention Pakistan.

President Raisi’s three-day visit to Pakistan and scores of bilateral agreements have been signed inked by the two countries.

Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to bolster bilateral relations across various sectors, aiming to elevate their trade volume to $10 billion. The consensus was reached during high-level delegation talks held in Islamabad.