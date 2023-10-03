US reacts to eviction of illegal Afghan refugees from Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has reacted to Pakistan’s decision to evict the illegal Afghan refugees from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a daily press briefing the State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Pakistan has been an important partner of the US when it has come to the resettlement of Afghans who are fleeing and looking to resettle and Pakistan has been an important stopover in that process.

The State Department spokesperson said that the US is deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau and "we remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners and it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and the perpetrators be brought to justice" he added.

He stated that the US has previously said publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation.

Yesterday, the caretaker federal government set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. “Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,” the minister decried.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan decided to repatriate 1.1 million illegal Afghan nationals back to their home country.