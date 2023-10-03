27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

US reacts to eviction of illegal Afghan refugees from Pakistan

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has reacted to Pakistan’s decision to evict the illegal Afghan refugees from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a daily press briefing the State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Pakistan has been an important partner of the US when it has come to the resettlement of Afghans who are fleeing and looking to resettle and Pakistan has been an important stopover in that process.

The State Department spokesperson said that the US is deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau and “we remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners and it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and the perpetrators be brought to justice” he added.

Read more: Pakistan to repatriate 1.1m illegal Afghan refugees

He stated that the US has previously said publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation.

Yesterday, the caretaker federal government set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants. “Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,” the minister decried.

The interior minister further explained that the assets owned by illegal immigrants would be confiscated. He pointed out that a web portal is being established to report any illegal activity related to smuggling.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan decided to repatriate 1.1 million illegal Afghan nationals back to their home country.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.