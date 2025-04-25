US reacts to Pakistan, India tensions after Pahalgam incident

WASHINGTON: US condemned the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during a press briefing, ARY News reported quoting US State department.

Responding to questions about whether the U.S. would mediate to ease tensions between Pakistan and India, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated, “We are not taking a position on the status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

She acknowledged that President Donald Trump had offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue during his first term, but noted that both President Trump and the Secretary of State have already addressed the matter.

When pressed further on the U.S. role in de-escalating Pakistan-India tensions, Bruce reiterated that the issue has been discussed by senior officials, without elaborating on specific actions.

Read More: Stopping water will be considered ‘act of war’, Pakistan warns India

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bruce highlighted Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that an end to the war is possible if both parties agree, and reaffirmed President Trump’s commitment to halting the conflict.

Regarding Iran, she described its potential to acquire nuclear weapons as “unacceptable” and confirmed that the next round of negotiations with Iran will take place in Oman. Bruce noted that talks with Iran have so far been “positive and constructive.”

Addressing humanitarian concerns, Bruce affirmed U.S. support for the delivery of aid to Gaza, provided that terrorist groups do not exploit the assistance. The U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely, balancing support for humanitarian efforts with security considerations, she added.