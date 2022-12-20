US ready to help Pakistan against resurgent terror threats

WASHINGTON: Amid the rising terror incidents in Pakistan, the United States has offered its help to Pakistan in tackling the threats posed by terrorists, ARY News reported.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made these remarks while responding a question on terrorism and the hostage situation at a counterterrorism centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city.

We’ve been closely following reports that militants have seized control of the counterterrorism centre in Bannu. We offer our deepest sympathies to those injured,” Ned Price.

“The government of Pakistan is a partner when it comes to these shared concerns, including the challenge of terrorist groups inside Afghanistan. We stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation or other situations,” he said.

Responding to another question about last week’s war of words between the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers at United Nations, Ned Price said: “We have a global strategic partnership with India. I have just spoken to the depth of our partnership with Pakistan. The two relationships stand on their own. It’s not a zero-sum relationship.”

“As far as these disagreements are concerned… we have partnerships with both countries and that makes us not want to see wars of words between India and Pakistan. We would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan.”

