US ready to work with new Pakistani govt, says Matthew Miller

The United States has expressed concerns about reports of irregularities and fraud in Pakistani elections. They have asked Pakistan to respect the will of Pakistani voters and have condemned political and election-related violence, as well as restrictions on internet and cell phone service.

“We congratulate the Pakistani people for participating in the election on Thursday. With some irregularities that we saw in the process, we’ve conveyed the need for the Pakistani Government to respect the will of the election,” said Mathew Miller, State Department spokesperson, during a press briefing.

“We emphasize that you’ve heard us from this podium, certainly repeatedly, but also across the government, emphasizing that we want to see the rule of law, respect for the constitution, a free press, and a vibrant civil society respected in the run-up to the election,” he noted.

“We condemn political and election-related violence and restrictions on internet and cell phone service, as those negatively impacted the electoral service. The claims of interference and fraud that we have seen raised, we want to ensure are fully investigated by Pakistan’s legal system, and we will continue to monitor that in the days ahead.”

Regarding acceptance of any new Pakistani government, the State Department spokesperson said, “Whoever the Pakistani people choose to represent them, we will work with that government. And as for the claims of fraud, we want to see those fully investigated.”

On a question about the reports of rigging and fraud in the electoral process, Miller said, “We do think that the claims of fraud need to be fully investigated. That said, it was clearly a competitive election in which people were able to exercise their choice. Now, that said, there were irregularities, we want to see them investigated. But ultimately, we respect the democratic process and we’re ready to work with the government once it’s formed.”

He further stated that for the investigations of fraud, the legal system should play itself out in Pakistan. “That’s the appropriate first step to take. And we think that’s the step that should be taken if there are additional steps that ought to be entertained. We’re happy to look at them at that time.”