US reaffirms commitment to support Pakistan in fight against terrorism

The United States (US) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During a press conference, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to questions on several pressing matters, including Pakistan, India, and international diplomacy.

When asked about the Biden administration’s plans to supply advanced weaponry to Pakistan before the transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, Miller stated, “I have nothing to announce at this time.”

He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to standing with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Regarding violent protests in Pakistan, Miller said the importance of peaceful demonstrations globally. “Protests, whether in Pakistan or elsewhere, should remain peaceful,” he stated, urging the Pakistani government to handle demonstrators respectfully.

Addressing another query, Miller declined to comment on whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed charges against the Adani Group and an Indian agent with his Indian counterpart. “I will not comment on private diplomatic conversations,” he noted, but added that the US regularly engages with Indian officials on the conspiracy surrounding the murder of a Sikh leader.

The briefing highlighted the intricate web of challenges and diplomatic issues the US continues to navigate on the global stage.

Earlier, the United States (US) also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Karachi and expressed sympathies for the victims.

“We condemn the deadly attack near Karachi’s International Airport, and we are deeply saddened by the reported loss of life and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a news briefing.