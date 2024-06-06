US Reaffirms Neutrality in Pakistan’s Politics, Focuses on Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Washington DC: The United States has reiterated its neutral stance on Pakistan’s internal political dynamics, emphasizing its commitment to fostering bilateral ties with the nation rather than with any specific political party or candidate.

This position was articulated by Elizabeth Horst, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, during a meeting with President of World Memon Organization Salman Iqbal, President and CEO of ARY Network. Horst underscored the U.S. government’s desire to maintain strong, multifaceted relations with Pakistan, independent of its political landscape.

“Pakistan holds immense potential,” Horst remarked, reflecting on her interactions with young Pakistanis in various educational institutions. “The energy and innovative ideas I encounter among the youth here are a testament to a promising future for Pakistan.”

Horst highlighted the U.S.’s ongoing support across various sectors in Pakistan, expressing optimism that with political stability and economic growth, Pakistan could significantly contribute to global advancements. She emphasized, “There is a need for innovative and sustainable solutions in the energy sector for Pakistan to make a transition to green electricity and meet rising consumer demand.”

During the meeting, Horst and Iqbal also addressed critical issues such as free speech, free media, human rights, and religious freedom. Iqbal expressed gratitude for the U.S.’s unwavering support for media freedom in Pakistan and explored avenues for further collaboration to spotlight these vital issues.

John Spykerman, Director for Human Rights and Labor/SCA, also attended the meeting, contributing to the dialogue on enhancing human rights and media freedom in Pakistan.