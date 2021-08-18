US ensuring safe evacuation from Kabul: NSA Jake Sullivan

WASHINGTON: United States National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan has said that the Taliban has told the US it will provide safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Sullivan also told a White House news briefing that the United States believes the Kabul evacuation can go until August 31 and it is talking to the Taliban about the exact timetable.

The US and Western allies have been scrambling to evacuate diplomats and civilians after Taliban swept back into power, with thousands of Americans still in the country.

Thousands of US troops have been flown into Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts after the collapse of Afghanistan’s military and government following swift advances by Taliban.

“The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment,” Sullivan said.

“We believe that this can go till the 31st. We are talking to them about what the exact timetable is for how this will all play out, and I don’t want to negotiate in public on working out the best modality to get the most people out in the most efficient way,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan said it is premature to say whether the United States recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate governing power in Afghanistan.