US says PTI founder’s sentence ‘matter for Pakistan government’

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) made it clear that it does not take positions on the internal matters of Pakistan, and the imprisonment of PTI’s founder is a matter for the Pakistani government to address.

Addressing a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about the claim of a Pakistani Senator that the United States is working closely with Pakistan to end the unjust imprisonment of the former prime minister.

“No, we do not take a position on those matters. Those are matters for the government of Pakistan to decide,” responded Miller.

To another question about the security situation in Pakistan, Miller noted that “Pakistan has suffered a great deal at the hands of terrorists.

We regret the loss of life and injuries sustained and offer our heartfelt condolences to those affected by this terrorist attack and remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region.”

Speaking about the treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the spokesperson asked Pakistani authorities to respect the non-return advisory. “We have been in close and constant communication with the Government of Pakistan on the safety of individuals in US resettlement and immigration pathways.

We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan to address any issues or concerns.

It is in both our countries’ interests to ensure the safe and efficient resettlement of those individuals. And we will continue to encourage Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan, to respect the non-return advisory, given the dire situation in Afghanistan, and to coordinate with international humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance and support the implementation of critical protection screening mechanisms.