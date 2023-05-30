Pakistan, US seek better ties, ready to collaborate with any govt: Jim Banks

BALTIMORE: Republican Congressman and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus, Jim Banks, has stated that the United States wants better relations with Pakistan and is ready to engage with any government in Pakistan for improved ties, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Republican Congressman and Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus, Jim Banks, spoke to the media in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, USA, emphasizing the importance of US-Pakistan relations.

He stated that President Joe Biden should play his part in fostering better relations between the two countries, as US-Pakistan relations are extremely important in the changing global scenario.

Jim Banks clarified that the letter from members of Congress was not in support of any particular party or individual.

Later, Republican members of Congress had also met with Tahir Javed, the founder of the Pakistan Caucus.