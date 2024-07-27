US Senate bill proposes to cut Pakistan aid over actions against India

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) Senate has introduced a bill seeking to cut off aid to Pakistan if it takes action against India.

The bill titled “US-India Defense Cooperation Act”, was tabled by Republican Senator Marco Rubio in the US Senate.

The bill emphasizes strengthening ties with New Delhi as if it were of the same status as U.S. allies such as Japan, Israel, Korea, NATO allies regarding technology transfers and in case of a threat, the US will provide necessary security assistance to India.

The Republican Senator Marco Rubio urged to expedite excess defense articles to India for two years, grant India the same status as other allies and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi.

The bill asked US to provide a limited exemption for India from CAATSA sanctions for purchases of Russian equipment that are currently used by the Indian military.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia is a vital supplier of cut-price oil and weapons to India, but Moscow’s isolation from the West and growing ties with Beijing have impacted its partnership with New Delhi.

Western powers have in recent years also cultivated stronger relations with New Delhi as a hedge against China and its growing influence across the Asia-Pacific, while pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

The United States also urged Modi to make clear in his talks with Putin that “any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine must… be one that respects the UN Charter with respect to Ukraine’s territorial integrity”.