US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Blome, a career Foreign Service officer, as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

The US Department of State in a statement termed the partnership between Islamabad and Washington as “key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, climate change and human rights”.

Also Read: Joe Biden picks Donald Blome to be US ambassador to Pakistan

Blome, a career Foreign Service diplomat with long experience in the region, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Felicitating Donald Blome on his appointment, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Asad Majeed Khan said that Islamabad looks forward to working closely with next ambassador in further strengthening Pak-US partnership.

Last year in Oct, United States President Joe Biden nominated Donald Blome as his top diplomat in Pakistan.

