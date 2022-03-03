US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Blome, a career Foreign Service officer, as the next US ambassador to Pakistan.

The US Department of State in a statement termed the partnership between Islamabad and Washington as “key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, climate change and human rights”.

Blome, a career Foreign Service diplomat with long experience in the region, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Felicitating Donald Blome on his appointment, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Asad Majeed Khan said that Islamabad looks forward to working closely with next ambassador in further strengthening Pak-US partnership.

Let me also join in congratulating Amb Blome on his confirmation as the next US Ambassador to Pakistan. We look forward to working closely with him in further strengthening Pak-US partnership. @PakinUSA @State_SCA https://t.co/7E2Hqadeay — Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) March 3, 2022

Last year in Oct, United States President Joe Biden nominated Donald Blome as his top diplomat in Pakistan.

