US Senate rejects bills to block arms sales to Israel over Gaza

US Senate lawmakers have failed to pass two resolutions that would have blocked arms sales to Israel in response to civilian casualties in Gaza and the ongoing starvation of the territory’s population.

Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the bills, which failed to pass by 73 to 24 and 70 to 27 in the 100-member chamber in voting late on Wednesday.

All votes in favour of Wednesday’s resolutions came from Democrats, with all of President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans opposed.

Despite the loss, Sanders said he was pleased the majority of Democrats backed the effort this time around.

“The tide is turning. The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza,” Sanders said.

“The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Gaza’s food stocks have been running out since Israel cut off all supplies to the territory in March. That blockade was lifted in May but with restrictions that Israel says are needed to prevent aid being diverted to militant groups.

As stocks ran out, the situation escalated in June and July, with the World Health Organization warning of mass starvation and images of emaciated children shocking the world. The Gaza health ministry says 151 people, including 89 children, have died of malnutrition, most in recent weeks. A global hunger monitor said on Tuesday that a famine scenario is unfolding.

This week Israel announced steps to allow more aid in, including pausing fighting in some locations, air dropping food and offering more secure routes. The United Nations said the scale of what is needed is vast in order to stave off famine and avert a health crisis.