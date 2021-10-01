US senator asks to stop pointing fingers at Pakistan on Afghan issue

WASHINGTON: US Democrat Senator Christopher Van Hollen on Friday has asked to stop pointing fingers at Pakistan as the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan as a result of former president Donald Trump’s withdrawal agreement.

According to details, US Democrat Senator Christopher Van Hollen sharply criticized the controversial Afghan bill and said that fingers should not be pointed at Pakistan, former president Trump agreed to a flawed withdrawal agreement with Taliban that helped them to come into power in Afghanistan.

Senator Hollen further said Republican senators should hold Trump accountable for evacuation, be aware of Pakistani community’s concerns over controversial Afghan bill, Democrat Senator Hollen added.

The Democratic senator added that the US Senate would not pass an herbal law, adding that Pakistan had helped the US in ensuring Afghan talks and safe evacuation after the Taliban take over.

On the other hand, Senator Hollen spoke to Pakistani-born Democrat leader Tahir Javed in an online meeting. Tahir Javed said that the controversial bill of Republican senators was not brought in consultation with Democrats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also reacted strongly to the draft bill introduced by some US senators during a debate in Washington to examine the circumstances leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson stated in his response to media queries about the draft bill introduced in the US Senate, “We see that a debate is underway in Washington both in the media and on Capitol Hill to reflect on and examine the circumstances leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.”