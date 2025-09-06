US sends flood relief aid to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: In response to the ongoing flood crisis in Pakistan, the United States, through its Army Central Command (US ARCENT), has extended humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected communities.

A total of six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan, comprising essential items including tents, dewatering pumps and generators, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first flight arrived today, where the US Chargé d’Affaires and the Commander of US ARCENT were present to officially hand over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army. The supplies will be transported to Army Flood Relief Camps for distribution among those affected.

The Government and people of Pakistan have expressed gratitude to the US Government and military for their timely support and solidarity during this challenging period.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) hosted a two-day consultative session with the United States Disaster Response Group at the National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) to enhance joint preparedness, focusing on tech-driven rescue, early warnings, and risk financing.

On day one, the delegation was led by Natalie Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission along with Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, commanding officer of US ARCENT.

Second day briefing was attended by Ivana Vuco, Disaster Expert for Asia and her team from the U.S. State Department.

Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik, briefed the delegation on NEOC’s advanced capabilities in addressing hazards and vulnerabilities, its disaster management outlook through early warning alerts and risk communication, coordinated relief and response efforts, anticipatory actions, and NDMA’s role in international relief assistance and global outreach.