US shows concern on suspension of ARY News transmission

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday said freedom of the press is essential to keep the masses aware of the democracy, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the licence of the ARY News for broadcasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement in the headline slot of 9:00 pm.

This he said while responding to a question regarding the suspension of ARY News transmission by the PEMRA. He added that this is the matter we [US] have been continuously highlighting.

SHC orders immediate restoration of ARY News transmission

Restrictions on the media are concerning, Ned Price said and added that the issue has been with the Pakistani authorities.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and cable operators to restore the transmission of ARY News immediately.

Justice Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan suspended PEMRA’s orders and ordered immediate restoration of ARY News transmission.

Barrister Ayan Memon said, the SHC bench heard the plea of ARY News and issued directives to PEMRA and cable operators to immediately restore its transmission.

