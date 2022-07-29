US shows readiness for PIA directs flights

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has shown readiness for direct flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi while addressing a press conference in the US capital.

Sufi said FAA representatives for airports will soon visit Pakistan to inspect the PIA aircraft that would be used for US flights.

He said that the direct flights to the United States from Pakistan will also benefit to boost bilateral trade between both countries. Furthermore, the US will appoint a trade representative at the Karachi port, he added.

Read more: PIA gets nod for directs flights to Australia

It may be noted that the Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi is currently in the US and holding bilateral meetings with the high-ranking US Officials to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

During a meeting with the delegation of US Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Transportation Security Administration, Salman Sufi had stressed for resumption of PIA direct flights from Pakistan to the United States.

During an interaction with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald, Salman Sufi highlighted government’s commitment to protect rights of women, minorities and marginalized communities.

Comments