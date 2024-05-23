US, Sindh govt launch $9mn initiative to combat tuberculosis

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a collaborative initiative aimed at addressing tuberculosis (TB), a significant health challenge in Pakistan.

TB cases have risen in Pakistan by 42.5 percent in the last three years with 47,000 people dying of the illness in 2023, according to official data, undermining the government’s plans to stamp out the disease by 2035 in the face of inadequate resources for screening and treatment.

Funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the newly launched program, named the Tuberculosis Local Organization Network (TB-LON), is an investment of $9 million over five years.

“Its primary goal is to provide expert guidance and resources for Pakistan to effectively tackle TB. Through direct engagement with affected communities and individuals, the program will tailor solutions to meet specific needs.

“TB-LON will treat more TB cases in Sindh and significantly reduce the number of people affected by the disease,” Blome was quoted in the statement as saying. Ambassador Blome emphasised the strong partnership between the US and the Sindh government stating, “Tuberculosis is not just a disease affecting millions in Pakistan, it’s an illness that disrupts lives, livelihoods and communities. Pakistan ranks fifth among countries with the highest rate of TB, but I am proud to say, we are changing that with this groundbreaking $9 million initiative that will provide expert guidance and resources to help eradicate TB, exemplifying our constant commitment to the resilient people of Sindh”.

Dr Pechuho expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from the US government and reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services.

“We are confident that our joint efforts in addressing critical health challenges will bring a positive change in the lives of people of Sindh,” she added, emphasising the importance of joint efforts in addressing critical health challenges.