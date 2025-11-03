US software firm SAS Institute lays off 400 staff, exits from Mainland China

US software company SAS Institute has ceased operations in mainland China after more than two decades, citing intense domestic competition and geopolitical tensions. A Beijing-based employee affected by the move confirmed that the analytics specialist withdrew from the market and dismissed its local staff.

The company announced the layoffs on Thursday via email and a brief video call. During the call, executives thanked employees for their contributions and attributed the exit to “organizational optimization.”

“SAS is ceasing direct business operations in China,” an SAS spokeswoman said on Friday in response to the Post’s inquiry. “This decision recalls a broader shift in how we operate globally, optimizing our footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability,” she added.

The SAS spokeswoman mentioned that the company would continue its presence in mainland China via third-party partners.

About 400 jobs on the mainland were eliminated by US software firm SAS Institute, and each employee was asked to sign a separation agreement by November 14, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Affected staff will receive a compensation package including one month’s pay for each year of service, an additional two months of salary, an annual bonus, and pay up to the end of this year.

SAS is expected to issue a public statement next week, according to another affected employee.

The company’s website in simplified Chinese has gone offline, and its career page no longer lists any job openings on the mainland.

US software firm SAS Institute’s departure marked the latest Western tech company to either halt operations or exit from the world’s second-largest economy.