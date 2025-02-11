Pakistan’s Industry Celebrates the Return of US Soybeans

Pakistan proudly marked the return of US soybeans to its shores after a two-year absence, with a ceremony held at Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Ltd. (FAP) in Karachi. The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the All-Pakistan Solvent Extractors Association (APSEA), the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC), and government officials.

This milestone marks the culmination of efforts by the poultry and oilseeds industries, in collaboration with legislative bodies, to secure approval for the import of genetically modified (GM) soybeans. The move is expected to boost Pakistan’s poultry sector, drive value addition, and strengthen the economy.

A Significant Market for US Soy

Pakistan has emerged as a major market for U.S. soybeans, with imports reaching over $600 million in the past. The country’s poultry industry is a significant consumer of U.S. soy, relying on its high quality and digestibility to improve animal performance ¹.

Renewed Market Access

The reopening of US soybean imports is expected to benefit poultry farmers, providing them with greater access to superior quality feed and improved feed conversion ratios. Approximately 265,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans are set to arrive in Pakistan over the next few months.

Partnership and Growth

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) has played a crucial role in promoting U.S. soybeans in Pakistan. In November 2024, USSEC signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding with APSEA and the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) to strengthen cooperation and drive growth in the industry.

About the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC):

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) works on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 80+ countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. soybean checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry. Visit ussec.org for the latest information and news about USSEC and U.S. Soy internationally.

About the All-Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA)

All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association is a representative body, which takes care the interest of the extractors and coordinates their problems with the Federal and Provincial Government Agencies to resolve them. In order to safeguard the interests on all Pakistan bases and to project the problems of extractors for consideration of the Federal and Provincial Governments, to educate and advise the members, to adopt ways the industry could be improved to the International standard All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association came into existence in 1980 and recognized and licensed by the Federal Government of Pakistan.