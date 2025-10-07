US spent over $21.7B in military aid to Israel's war on Gaza, new study reveals

Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, the United States has provided at least $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel under both the Biden and Trump administrations. This information comes from a report published by the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

The financial report further says that the US spent $10 billion more on security aid and operations in the broader Middle East in the past two years.

While the reports rely on open-source material for most of their findings, they offer some of the most comprehensive accounts of US military aid to close ally Israel and the estimated costs of direct American military involvement in the Middle East.

The State Department had no immediate comment about the amount of military aid provided to Israel since October 2023. The White House referred questions to the Pentagon, which oversees only a portion of the assistance.

The report details that of the $21.7 billion allocated, $17.9 billion was provided in the first year of the conflict, while $3.8 billion was designated for the second year.

This financial support is part of a broader strategy that also involves military operations in the wider region.

The U.S. has allocated between $9.65 billion and $12.07 billion for military operations in Yemen, including between $2 billion and $2.25 billion for the attacks in Iran and associated costs in June.

In total, U.S. spending related to these conflicts over the past two years amounts to approximately $31.35 billion to $33.77 billion.

This week, Israeli and Hamas officials began indirect talks in Egypt after Hamas agreed to certain elements of the U.S. plan, which Israel also expressed support for.

The report further mentioned that some of the military assistance has already been delivered, while the rest will be provided in the coming years.

That report was produced in conjunction with the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

The institute has been accused by some pro-Israel groups of being isolationist and anti-Israel, charges the organisation denies.

Israeli forces have killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.